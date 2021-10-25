Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for three suspects in a downtown burglary

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects and their car in connection with a burglary at Downtown Coin.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men accused of burglarizing Downtown Coin on West Telegraph early Sunday morning.

Video surveillance shows the masked men breaking into the business, where they smashed several glass display cases. Between the damaged property and the stolen merchandise, the loss is valued at more than $10,000.

The burglars are believed to have driven away in a grey Nissan Altima with Utah license plates. The car was last seen driving north towards Washoe County at approximately 8:14 A.M. Sunday morning.

Detectives are also looking for a possible witness. Detectives think the driver of a black Chevy Silverado, extra cab, with a tool box, parked on Telegraph, may have seen the burglars leaving the building.

If you have information, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815.

