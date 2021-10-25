Advertisement

Caldor Fire closure area reduced

In this Sept. 2, 2021 file photo a cabin partially covered in fire-resistant material stands...
In this Sept. 2, 2021 file photo a cabin partially covered in fire-resistant material stands behind a property destroyed in the Caldor Fire in Twin Bridges, Calif. Aluminum wraps designed to protect homes from flames are getting attention as wildfires burn in California. During a fire near Lake Tahoe, some wrapped houses survived while nearby homes were destroyed. The material resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The area closed by the U.S. Forest Service around the Caldor Fire burn area has been reduced in size.

The closure still limits public access to the burn scar, and adds the roads and trails leading into the fire area. The closure is meant to protect the public until all the hazardous threats can be dealt with.

The threats include fire-weakened trees and smoldering pockets of fuel.

The closure is expected to remain in place through August 1, 2022.

Caldor Fire Closure Area
Caldor Fire Closure Area(US Forest Service)

