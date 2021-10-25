Caldor Fire closure area reduced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The area closed by the U.S. Forest Service around the Caldor Fire burn area has been reduced in size.

The closure still limits public access to the burn scar, and adds the roads and trails leading into the fire area. The closure is meant to protect the public until all the hazardous threats can be dealt with.

The threats include fire-weakened trees and smoldering pockets of fuel.

The closure is expected to remain in place through August 1, 2022.

Caldor Fire Closure Area (US Forest Service)

