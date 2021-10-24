Advertisement

Truck catches fire after crash on I-80 at Floriston

The California Highway Patrol posted this photograph of a tractor-trailer rigs on fire after...
The California Highway Patrol posted this photograph of a tractor-trailer rigs on fire after crashing into the Interstate 80 bridge at Floriston.(CHP Truckee)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -A tractor-trailer rig collided with a highway wall at Floriston and caught fire about 3:12 p.m., slowing eastbound Interstate 80 traffic, the California Highway Patrol reported.

“It’s amazing no one got hurt!” the CHP said in a Facebook post.

One lane remained open during the incident and no one was hurt.

The CHP in Truckee also reported that a rockslide closed Donner Pass Road between Truckee and Donner Summit. The road is not safe to use because of falling rocks and erosion.

