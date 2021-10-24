Advertisement

Suspect in custody; Sun Valley standoff ends

The scene of a standoff on Slope Drive in Sun Valley.
The scene of a standoff on Slope Drive in Sun Valley.(George Guthrie/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said a standoff is over and one person is in custody after a standoff of several hours in Sun Valley.

People who were evacuated were allowed to return home.

The standoff was in the 5200 block of Slope Drive in Sun Valley.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately say why it sought to detain the suspect.

