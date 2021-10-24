Reno police report 8 arrests as Zombie Crawl returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Zombie Crawl returned to Reno Saturday after a year’s absence and the Reno Police Department reported eight arrests.

Five arrests were for driving under the influence, one was a felony arrest and two were misdemeanor arrests.

Police issued four traffic citations and one citation to appear in a community court.

The arrests and citations were in the area of the Zombie Crawl and may not have involved participants.

In 2019, Reno police made one felony arrest for an outstanding warrant at the Zombie Crawl, four misdemeanor drunk driving arrests, four arrests for obstructing and resisting for a total of 19 misdemeanor arrests and citations and issued 24 traffic tickets.

“The Reno Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Reno, our visiting neighbors, regional partners, and local business owners for helping ensure the safety of all visitors and residents during this year’s Zombie Bar Crawl,” police said in a statement.

