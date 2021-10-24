Advertisement

Picasso artworks auctioned for combined $109M in Las Vegas

An attendee of an auction photographs Pablo Picasso's master works at the Bellagio hotel and...
An attendee of an auction photographs Pablo Picasso's master works at the Bellagio hotel and casino Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. Sotheby's and the MGM Resorts Fine Art Collection hosted the auction, which raised $109 million from eleven pieces. The piece at center, "Homme et enfant," was the second-highest selling piece. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
S VEGAS (AP) - Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks have been sold for a combined $109 million in a Las Vegas auction coinciding with the artist’s 140th birthday.

The nine paintings and two ceramic pieces had been displayed inside the Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for more than two decades until owner MGM Resorts decided earlier this year to sell them.

Auction officials say Picasso’s 1938 portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter entitled “Femme au béret rouge-orange” (“Woman in a reddish-orange hat”) sold for $40.5 million, well above estimates of $20 million to $30 million. The painting last sold at auction in the 1980s for around $900,000.

