New airline, aha!, makes debut at RNO

Leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines to fly out of Reno to eight destinations
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Foundry) - In September, ExpressJet Airlines announced its reboot with the launch of aha!, its “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand. Combining value-priced fares and nonstop flights, aha! will begin flying from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Oct. 24, 2021 to eight cities across the western United States.

aha! is the “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines, designed for travelers to enjoy Reno-Tahoe’s regional bounty—including exciting casino resorts and live entertainment, a diverse art and dining scene, and the world-class ski-golf-outdoor activities around Lake Tahoe. Travelers in the Reno-Tahoe area will now have access to convenient one-to-two-hour nonstop flights to eight initial destinations including Pasco/Tri-Cities in Washington; Medford/Ashland, Eugene/Springfield and Redmond/Bend in Oregon; and Bakersfield, Ontario, Eureka/Arcata and Fresno/Yosemite in California. aha! will serve each community three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. In the coming months, aha! plans to reach more than 20 destinations in the western United States from Reno-Tahoe.

Visit the aha! website for flight information.

