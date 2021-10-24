Advertisement

Fresno State holds off Wolf Pack for 34-32 win

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong drops back to pass against Fresno State during the second half...
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong drops back to pass against Fresno State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)(Gary Kazanjian | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Jake Haener threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Mims ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and Fresno St. beat Nevada 34-32.

Down 34-26, Nevada’s Carson Strong threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Cole Turner to cut the deficit to two points with two seconds left but the 2-point conversion attempt was caught out of the back of the end zone.

The Wolf Pack recovered the onside kick but time expired in the scramble for the ball. Strong completed 49 of 61-pass attempts for 476 yards and four touchdowns.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring
Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
Two jetliners had a close call above the Reno Tahoe International Airport
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak, other driver cited in Las Vegas crash

Latest News

Wolf Pack gears up for huge Mountain West game at Fresno State
Wolf Pack gears up for huge Mountain West game at Fresno State
Nevada one game up on Bulldogs; could prove to be critical game in division standings
Wolf Pack gears up for huge Mountain West game at Fresno State
Wolf Pack Beats Hawaii
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw against Hawaii in the second half of an...
Strong helps Wolf Pack pull away for 34-17 victory over Hawaii