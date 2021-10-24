Advertisement

Forecasters: California storm could bring ‘historic’ rain

A car drives on Highway 101, which is partially flooded in Corte Madera, Calif., Sunday, Oct....
A car drives on Highway 101, which is partially flooded in Corte Madera, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)(Ethan Swope | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A powerful storm roared ashore in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires as forecasters predict record-breaking rainfall.

Drenching rain and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river - a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean that was predicted to move south over the next few days.

Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area. To the north, the California Highway Patrol closed State Route 70 in Butte County because of mudslides within the massive Caldor Fire burn scar.

The weather service’s Sacramento office warned of “potentially historic rain.”  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring
Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
Two jetliners had a close call above the Reno Tahoe International Airport
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak, other driver cited in Las Vegas crash

Latest News

An attendee of an auction photographs Pablo Picasso's master works at the Bellagio hotel and...
Picasso artworks auctioned for combined $109M in Las Vegas
Robert Rollins said he created this 2018 Reno Zombie Crawl photograph using double exposure.
Reno police report 8 arrests as Zombie Crawl returns
Sparks hit and run
Secret Witness Offers Reward In Sparks Hit And Run
Winter weather preparation
Getting Prepared for Winter Weather