Sports Caravan, 10/22

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - League titles were handed out on the latest installment of the Sports Caravan, with the regular season ending for 5A and 3A teams in our region.

Our Game of the Week took us to a showdown between two of Reno’s best - Damonte Ranch and Bishop Manogue - where our Team of the Week was also crowned. Our Player of the Week brought us a rare length-of-the-field highlight in a battle between Hug and Wooster.

In the 5A, McQueen looked to claim the league after taking its first loss of the season a week ago, while in the 3A, North Valleys aimed to run the table and finish the regular season 8-0 while winning the school’s first league title.

That and a whole lot more went down in this week’s Sports Caravan. Be sure to join us next week at 11:15 p.m. for the start of the postseason!

