Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 10/22

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - League titles were handed out on the latest installment of the Sports Caravan, with the regular season ending for 5A and 3A teams in our region.

Our Game of the Week took us to a showdown between two of Reno’s best - Damonte Ranch and Bishop Manogue - where our Team of the Week was also crowned. Our Player of the Week brought us a rare length-of-the-field highlight in a battle between Hug and Wooster.

In the 5A, McQueen looked to claim the league after taking its first loss of the season a week ago, while in the 3A, North Valleys aimed to run the table and finish the regular season 8-0 while winning the school’s first league title.

That and a whole lot more went down in this week’s Sports Caravan. Be sure to join us next week at 11:15 p.m. for the start of the postseason!

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
Nickelina Williams
Northern Nevada woman arrested for starting fire in California
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak, other driver cited in Las Vegas crash
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring
Two jetliners had a close call above the Reno Tahoe International Airport

Latest News

10-22-21
Sports Caravan, 10/22: Part Three
10-22-21
Sports Caravan, 10/22: Part Two
10-22-21
Sports Caravan, 10/22: Part One
CSA encourages Northern Nevadans to take action as the colder weather moves in