CSA encourages Northern Nevadans to take action as the colder weather moves in

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Services Agency of Reno or CSA wants to remind people that this is a great time to weatherize your home.

It’s a quick thought for many to turn up the heat to combat dropping temperatures, but for low income families that’s not always an option.

However, the Weatherization Assitance Program can help.

Northern Nevada homeowners or renters who enroll can receive an energy audit to determine which measures will result in the biggest savings for their household.

“One of the improvements that we’re looking at that are pretty constant in homes are ineficient water heaters and furnances,” said Angela Hernandez, program support specialist for the Weatherization Assistance Program.

Other common measures include sealing of leaks, insulation, lighting and appliance upgrades.

Elegible applicants have to make 200 percent less of the federal poverty level to qualify for free services.

“Individuals who don’t know about the program would go months, sometimes years without heat, proper heat in their homes because of the lack of funds,” said Hernandez.

Terrance Fallon moved into his Reno mobile home in 2019 and says his first winter was very chilly.

“There’s no screen on this stuff,” said Fallon, while pointing at the window in his kitchen.

Most of his windows are currently covered with plastic, but not for too long as he just recently got an inspection with the program.

“I’m very happy, it’s going to make it more comfortable,” said Fallon.

60 to 70 families benefit from the program each year.

According to CSA, after weatherization families typically see a reduction in gas and heat consumption.

“It is definetely a good time to be thinking about that, both from the energy saving stand point and being able to control those bills throughout the winter,” said Jessica Mahon, program director of Weatherization and Workforce Development. “Also, from a health and safety perspective with things like family members with asthma or mold that may be in the home. Those are all thing the weatherization addresses.”

There are no age restrictions for the program, but households with children, seniors and people with disabilities are prioritized.

Applications remain open all year round.

To apply visit can apply www.csareno.org or call: (775) 786-6023.

