Advertisement

Climate change disrupting natural cycles at drier Lake Tahoe

A pier and dock sits above Lake Tahoe's receding shoreline Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Tahoe...
A pier and dock sits above Lake Tahoe's receding shoreline Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Tahoe City, Calif. Drought fueled by climate change has dropped Lake Tahoe below its natural rim and halted flows into the Truckee River, an historically cyclical event that's occurring sooner and more often than it used to _ raising fears about what might be in store for the famed alpine lake. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).(Scott Sonner | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) - Drought fueled by climate change has dropped Lake Tahoe below its natural rim and halted flows into the Truckee River.

It’s a historically cyclical event but it’s occurring sooner and more often than it used to. Scientists are concerned that the growing frequency of low-water extremes may become the new normal.

Since summer, boat ramps have been closed. Docks sit precariously above the receding lake. Truckee River rafting operations ended early.

The Forest Service canceled this month’s kokanee salmon festival at South Tahoe’s Taylor Creek because low water has all but cut off the fish migration route. Another dismal snowpack season could make things worse next year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
Nickelina Williams
Northern Nevada woman arrested for starting fire in California
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak, other driver cited in Las Vegas crash
Black bear graphic
Lake Tahoe snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed
Medicare Open Enrollment begins
Changes come with Medicare open enrollment

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Nevada DMV logo
Nevada lawmakers: $1 state DMV refunds to be made in-person
Sand bags are available, but you must shovel your own sand.
Communities offering sand bags ahead of weekend storm
An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting