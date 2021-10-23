Advertisement

Clark County school board considers ending superintendent’s contract

Superintendent Jesus Jara
Superintendent Jesus Jara(UNLV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The school board for metro Las Vegas plans next Thursday to consider whether to terminate Superintendent Jesus Jara’s employment contract.

An agenda posted Friday for the Clark County School District trustees includes discussion and possible action on “termination of convenience” of Jara’s contract.

Three board members requested the agenda item on Jara’s contract, which the board last May voted 4-3 to extend. It wasn’t immediately clear why the three trustees wanted to discuss Jara’s contract.

Regarding the board’s intention to consider his contract, Jara said Friday he intends to focus on working for students and educators until he’s directed otherwise.

