Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -An alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member was arrested Friday on a federal charge of illegally possessing a gun and a charge of methamphetamine possession.

Jay Loren Prater, 41, was being held Saturday in the Washoe County jail on a federal indictment filed Thursday.

“Prater is a validated POBOB Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Member and a Northern Rider Prison Gang member with a violent criminal history,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The indictment charges Prater had a 9mm Glock 17 on Aug. 25 in Nevada after being convicted in California in November 2013 of voluntary manslaughter.

The indictment said Prater also had methamphetamine that day but did not specify how much.

Prater was arrested by the Regional Gang Unit, the Douglas County Street Enforcement Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service task force.

