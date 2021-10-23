Advertisement

About 27,850 marijuana plants eradicated in rural Nevada

The Nevada Department of Public Safety released this photograph of an illegal marijuana grow in...
The Nevada Department of Public Safety released this photograph of an illegal marijuana grow in rural Nevada.(DPS)
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Public Safety eradicated illegal marijuana grow areas on public lands in Lincoln and Nye counties in September, it said Friday.

About 20,000 marijuana plants were eradicated in Lincoln County and about 7,850 were eradicated in Nye County, DPS said. DPS estimated the street value at $2.8 million.

DPS also located and dismantled several living and camping structures, illegally dammed springs, and about 3 miles of PVC tubing used for water distribution.

DPS also found the pesticide Carbofuran, which the United States and other countries banned due to its lethal toxicity.

The DPS Investigation Division Mobile Response Team conducted the operation with help from the Nevada National Guard Counter Drug, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Nye County Sheriff’s Office and assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration Las Vegas for the Lincoln County operation.

