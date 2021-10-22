Advertisement

Wet storm with wind, rain, snow heading into Sierra Nevada

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A wet prewinter storm is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and wind to Lake Tahoe and northern Nevada this weekend, with possible flooding on wildfire-scarred mountain hillsides.

The National Weather Service said Friday an “atmospheric river” is expected to funnel moisture toward the region. Mountain snow levels could lower to 6,000 feet on Monday and driving could be hazardous on Interstate 80 between Reno and Truckee, California.

An atmospheric river is a long, wide plume of upper-atmosphere moisture pushed ashore from the Pacific Ocean.

A flood watch has been issued Saturday night through Monday for regions affected by the Dixie, Caldor, Numbers and Tamarack fires. Debris and ash flows, rockslides and tree fall are possible, especially on steep slopes.

