Washoe Co. Health District now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Washoe County is now offering all three for county residents.
The County says any eligible person can receive any of the three available boosters, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, which has become known as “mix and match.”
The Health District says the CDC did not recommend one type over another. If you have questions or concerns, talk to your doctor.
Per the CDC, if you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, you are eligible for a single dose booster if you are:
- At least 6 months from completion of previous doses
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Those who received the Janssen vaccine are eligible for boosters if they are:
- At least 2 months from completion of previous dose
- Age 18+
Starting Wednesday, October 27, walk-in appointments will be available for the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) boosters at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The walk-in process will remain until the state’s vaccine schedule tool is updated to accept Moderna and Johnson & Johnson appointments, which is expected in November.
The Livestock Event Center hours are Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. Due to Nevada Day, the vaccine POD will be closed on October 29th and 30th.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.