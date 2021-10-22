Washoe Co. Health District now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Washoe County is now offering all three for county residents.

The County says any eligible person can receive any of the three available boosters, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, which has become known as “mix and match.”

The Health District says the CDC did not recommend one type over another. If you have questions or concerns, talk to your doctor.

Per the CDC, if you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, you are eligible for a single dose booster if you are:

Those who received the Janssen vaccine are eligible for boosters if they are:

At least 2 months from completion of previous dose

Age 18+

Starting Wednesday, October 27, walk-in appointments will be available for the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) boosters at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The walk-in process will remain until the state’s vaccine schedule tool is updated to accept Moderna and Johnson & Johnson appointments, which is expected in November.

The Livestock Event Center hours are Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. Due to Nevada Day, the vaccine POD will be closed on October 29th and 30th.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.