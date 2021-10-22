RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At Andelin Farm in Spanish Springs, families have a big selection when it comes to pumpkins. The squash is a symbol of the season.

Paint it teal and it becomes a message to families with children who have food allergies there is something for that child as he trick or treats.

“He didn’t quit understand why we were even doing this,” says Erin Hess of her son and his early experiences with Halloween.

Hess says her child has peanut and other allergies. When he was younger she says, Halloween wasn’t that enjoyable. Back in 2015 she and her husband decided to localize a national campaign called the “Teal Pumpkin Project.”

“When they see the teal pumpkin or the teal pumpkin flyer they know that that house may have candy,” says Hess. “But they will have a separate bowl of non-food goodies,” she says.

Hess says by displaying a teal pumpkin outside your home it lets families know there are options at the address. Or a flyer in your window can do the same thing.

“And the Dollar Tree and the Walmart, they all have just a whole section of little goodies,” she says. “Like vampire teeth and bubbles and the zoombie fingers anything that would be in a party favor bag at a birthday party,” says Hess.

This Saturday October 23, 2021, she will be at Andelin Farm handing out free teal pumpkins to those interested in participating in the project.

Raley’s on Wingfield Springs is also part of the project and will have teal pumpkins available.

While Hess will have a little more than 100 pumpkins to hand out on Saturday only. Raley’s will have pumpkins available up to Halloween.

TealPumpkinProject.org

