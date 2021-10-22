Advertisement

Tamarack Turnaround Relief Fund helps Douglas County families start over

By Daniel Vezmar
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:57 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recovery efforts continue in Douglas County after this summer’s Tamarack Fire.

Almost a dozen families have now received funds from the $80,000 disbursed by the philanthropic group of community volunteers, Tamarack Turnaround.

Nancy Vandenberg and her husband had been living in the same home for over two decades.

“We built it,” said Vandenberg.

Weddings, birthdays and anniversaries took place there, and now all that’s left is ashes.

Nancy Vanderberg's home after this summer's Tamarack Fire.
Nancy Vanderberg's home after this summer's Tamarack Fire.(KOLO)

“I left the house in my flip flops, you know, we didn’t have a coat or anything,” said Vandenberg.

She says although recovery from the fire been tough, the community’s generosity has been a flickering light at the end of the tunnel.

Her family is one of 11 who received funds from the Tamarack Turnaround.

“I used it to turn our water back on,” said Vandenberg, while putting her hand on her chest. “The fire burned up our wheel house and the tanks, burned up all the pipes so that was kind of a big deal.”

“They didn’t feel like they were alone and they felt like they were going to be taken care of,” said Adele Hoppe, co-chair of the Tamarack Turnaround.

“The money was a tool to use for rebuilding in whatever way they wanted to,” said Donica Lawrence, event coordinator at Tamarack Turnaroud. “The love and support, that’s what we think they will carry forward.”

Vandenberg says she plans to rebuild and is taking it day by day.

The Tamarack Turnaround continues to collect donations and is planning a disbursement by the end of the year.

To donate, contact the group at (775) 782-8611 or info@pdcnv.org

