Advertisement

Suspect arrested for a series of fires in Carson City

Carson City Sheriff's Office
Carson City Sheriff's Office(CCSO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with three fires.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a fire in the parking of the Topsy Lane Shopping Center. There were two other brush fires near the Costco.

The Carson City Fire Department says Carson Deputies arrested the man while he was in the process of trying to set a car on fire in the Bodine’s parking lot.

Fire Fighters say the cooler weather kept the fires from spreading.

The suspect has been arrested on charges of Arson, but the man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
UPDATE: Name released of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Nickelina Williams
Northern Nevada woman arrested for starting fire in California
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak, other driver cited in Las Vegas crash
Black bear graphic
Lake Tahoe snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed
Medicare Open Enrollment begins
Changes come with Medicare open enrollment

Latest News

A hunter found a woman's body in Coal Mine Canyon, north of Elko.
Elko County investigating discovery of woman’s body
Sand bags are available, but you must shovel your own sand.
South Lake Tahoe offering sand bags ahead of weekend storm
1451 U.S. Highway 395 in Gardnerville
KOLO ATE: Overland Restaurant & Pub
Two twin falls businesses are opening up new locations among the COVID-19 pandemic.
Human Bean hosting Coffee for a Cure