Suspect arrested for a series of fires in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with three fires.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a fire in the parking of the Topsy Lane Shopping Center. There were two other brush fires near the Costco.

The Carson City Fire Department says Carson Deputies arrested the man while he was in the process of trying to set a car on fire in the Bodine’s parking lot.

Fire Fighters say the cooler weather kept the fires from spreading.

The suspect has been arrested on charges of Arson, but the man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.