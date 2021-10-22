Advertisement

Special Olympics Home Run Derby

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:12 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special Olympics Athletes take to the Greater Nevada Field this weekend. In an event that aims to be out of the park, teams across the community will be taking part in a fun competition

This is the first Special Olympics Home Run Derby to happen in Northern Nevada. The first event was supposed to debut last year but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Organizers say this home run derby is perfect for kids and adults to step on the field or to even watch to show their support.

Special Olympics Nevada has supported nearly 38,000 students and is looking forward to the fun competition.

Jeremy Gilpin, Executive Vice President of Greater Commercial Lending mentioned what it means not only to sponsor this event but what it means for the athletes and the community,

“It’s one of those lifetime events, once in a lifetime events for our community and our athletes to have them step on a semi-pro team’s field and swing for the fences,” Gilpin said.

The Special Olympics Home Run Derby starts on Saturday, October 23 at 11 a.m.

Kids and adults can sign up to make a team, click here for more information.

