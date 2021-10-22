South Lake Tahoe offering sand bags ahead of weekend storm
Published: Oct. 22, 2021
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The storm approaching Northern California and Nevada this weekend is raising concerns about flooding, especially in the areas affected by this year’s fires.
In South Lake Tahoe, the city is providing sand bags for residents to protect their homes. Actually, the city has sand and bags available behind Fire Station 3 at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. You will need to fill the bags yourself.
