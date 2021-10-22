South Lake Tahoe offering sand bags ahead of weekend storm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The storm approaching Northern California and Nevada this weekend is raising concerns about flooding, especially in the areas affected by this year’s fires.

In South Lake Tahoe, the city is providing sand bags for residents to protect their homes. Actually, the city has sand and bags available behind Fire Station 3 at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. You will need to fill the bags yourself.

Hooray for rain! Our beautiful Lake needs it so bad! But you know rain can cause issues with flooding...do you need... Posted by South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue on Friday, October 22, 2021

