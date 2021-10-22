Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers: $1 state DMV refunds to be made in-person

Nevada DMV logo
Nevada DMV logo(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. - Nevada lawmakers have decided that motorists who want refunds of a $1-per-transaction surcharge collected since 2020 will have to go in-person to state Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the state Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee approved the refund program Thursday.

It aims to comply with a court ruling that the surcharge was unconstitutionally authorized by the Legislature because the state constitution requires revenue measures to be approved by two-thirds votes in both chambers.

Republicans opposed the surcharge.

A business that made lots of transactions can receive checks.

