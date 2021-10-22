Wilber Martinez Guzman changes plea to guilty

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The 22-year-old Salvadoran immigrant charged with the murders of four people in western Nevada during a 2019 crime spree has changed his plea to guilty. It’s a decision that will shorten and simplify what has already been a complicated case moving slowly through the courts.

The evidence in the case itself has been straightforward from the beginning. Items taken from the homes of his victims were quickly traced to Wilber Martinez Guzman. Once arrested he gave a statement essentially admitting to shooting 56-year-old Connie Koontz and 74-year-old Sophia Renken in their Gardnerville homes in Douglas County, then days later murdering 81-year-old Jerry David and his 80-year-old wife, Sherry, in their south Reno in Washoe County.

But though the facts of the crimes may not have been in dispute, the decision to seek the death penalty produced an issue that threatened endless delays and potential appeals. His attorneys have argued Martinez Guzman’s IQ may be as low as 66, even lower. If that could be proven, it would by law have taken the death penalty off the table.

But the final threat to a timely resolution the D-A’s argued was a decision by the State Supreme Court to sever the cases--rejecting their plans to try all four cases in Washoe County, essentially requiring them to repeat the already lengthy process of getting the case to trial all over again in Douglas County.

“All of this would take time,” said Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson, “and (Washoe County District Attorney) Chris Hicks and I were tasked with asking ourselves how much mental anguish can the families endure.”

The case could have lingered in court for years more. The plea deal short circuits that possibility, ensuring Martinez Guzman will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no path to parole or appeal.

It was -- both said -- a solution that saved the families of the four victims years of extended grief.

The Davids’ son Larry said that burden is already difficult to bear. “Our hearts are broken and the pain that endures will never be ending, even when Guzman is in prison.”

Martinez Guzman will be formally sentenced in Washoe District Court Feb. 28. Guilty pleas and sentencing in Douglas County will apparently follow quickly.

