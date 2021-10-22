KOLO ATE: Overland Restaurant & Pub

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Overland Restaurant & Pub has transitioned from Basque-style food to a roadhouse menu.

“We just do a ton of great burgers,” said Mark Estee, CEO of the Reno Food Group. “We have appetizers that people go crazy for. We’re doing some great salads to try and healthy it up a little bit.”

The Valley Burger is one of the more popular items at the restaurant.

Valley Burger (KOLO)

“Half pound, fresh ground beef. We have the homemade fresh brioche bun. And this has crispy onions, BBQ sauce and bacon,” explained Estee.

That BBQ sauce is made fresh in-house, along with sandwiches, handmade pastas, entrees and steak frites.

Steak Frites (KOLO)

“It’s a nice top sirloin; grilled, cut, served with a little bit of sauce,” continued Estee. “And then we just do it with french fries. So it’s just steak and french fries.”

It’s a big change from the former restaurant that operated for decades in Gardnerville. It first opened back in 1902 as a meat market, then serving as a hotel for the sheep herding community. It was purchased by the Reno Food Group back in 2015, expanding into the old firehouse building next door. Despite the remodel, its character and charm remains.

Dining room (KOLO)

“We needed to make sure we pay homage to the past,” continued Estee. “At the same time were able to freshen it up, so the floors have a little bit of a creek, but they’re safe. The kitchen is the same space, but it’s new.”

A lot of the old-time ambiance remains, from the brick walls to the leather seats and the chandeliers. There’s even a few ghosts said to still roam the halls. And they’re still serving the popular Basque drink, Picon Punch, made with the original recipe.

“I think the Picon has to be on the menu as long as you’re doing it right with the right ingredients,” continued Estee.

The Reno Food Group now owns eight restaurants in northern Nevada, and continues to support people in need in the community. They started Nevada HIP (Hospitality Industry Partnerships), which provided free food to out-of-work hospitality workers during the early days of the pandemic. It also fed people who were home-bound through Delivery with Dignity, and provided meals to evacuees of the Caldor Fire.

“When the pandemic hit, that’s when we could really affect things,” said Estee. “We knew how to cook for people; we knew how to care for people. So we pivoted to use our resources to give back to the community.”

The Overland Restaurant & Pub is located at 1451 U.S. Highway 395 in Garderville. It is open Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. You can get more information and check out the menu by clicking the link below.

