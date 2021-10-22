Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe holds Halloween events

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is holding “Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular” that includes a pet costume contest and a Haunted Hotel takeover of the property’s second floor to benefit community organizations.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. the resort will host the “Howl-O-Ween” pet costume contest. Pets will show off their best Halloween attire to a panel of judges. Winners will be selected in multiple categories. It costs $10 to register and that includes beverages and pup treats. The Pet Network Humane Society, a non-profit animal shelter, benefits. . Pre-registration is Tuesday, Oct. 26, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Same-day registration will be available beginning at 3 p.m.

Spectators can cheer on their favorite participants and can take part in a raffle to benefit the Pet Network Humane Society. Prizes include vacation getaways to the resort, spa treatments at Stillwater Spa and gift cards to Lone Eagle Grille.

Additionally, the resort will sponsor pet adoptions at Pet Network Humane Society between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30. Those interested in adoptions can call the Pet Network directly at 775-932-4404.

On Sunday, Oct, 31, the resort’s second floor will transform into a Haunted Hotel with the theme of a haunted asylum. Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the attraction will provide family-friendly scares appropriate for all ages. Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., the haunted experience will provide a spookier experience recommended for adults and children ages 14 and older. Entry to the Haunted Hotel is a minimum $5 donation for non-resort guests. It benefits the Incline Village Elementary School’s Health and Wellness Science Booster Committee. Masks are required and entry to the attraction will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis

The resort calls itself pet-friendly.

“We are thrilled to host a week full of fun events for our guests, local residents, and their furry companions this Halloween,” Kressa Olguin, area director of marketing for Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, said in a statement. “As our resort is a pet-friendly destination, we are very excited to bring back our popular ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pet costume contest and the Haunted Hotel attraction in order to provide an unforgettable Halloween experience for families while helping to support our local community.”

