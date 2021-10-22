Human Bean hosting Coffee for a Cure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coffee for a Cure is back today. It’s a fundraiser hosted by the Human Bean. All proceeds, including tips, benefit the Community Health Alliance. The donations help C.H.A. provide breast cancer screenings and resources to help women in our area follow through with recommended tests and have the support they need to understand test results.

“This is the eighth straight year the Community Health Alliance has partnered with the Human Bean to raise funds throughout the entire day,” said Oscar Delgado, CEO of the Community Health Alliance. “Those funds go directly to helping support preventative breast screening opportunities for the uninsured or under insured in our community.”

The fundraiser was started back in 2014 and has raised more than $40,000.

“Last year alone, we did about $12,000,” said Delgado. “Last year alone we did over 200 free screenings for people in our community.”

All four locations in the Reno/Sparks area are participating and are open until 9 P.M.. You can find them at:

3915 McCarran Blvd, Reno

3380 Kietzke Lane, Reno

8050 S Virginia St, Reno

800 Holman Way, Sparks

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.