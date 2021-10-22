Gun found in Reno High School locker

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District found a gun in a “secured locker” at Reno High School on Thursday, the school said Friday.

“A thorough investigation conducted by WCSD School Police verified the weapon was brought to school, however, no threats were made to any students or staff,” the school said in a message to parents “As a result, our school campus did not need to be placed on lockdown and classes were held as scheduled.’

The school had extra police at the school for safety and to help conduct the investigation.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance,” the school said.

The statement said Thursday’s incident is not related to an off-campus investigation. That investigation continues.

Students, families, and staff can also report school and student safety concerns anonymously to SafeVoice Nevada at 833-216-7233 or at http://safevoicenv.org/.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.