Elko County investigating discovery of woman’s body

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Coal Mine Canyon, north of Elko.

A hunter made the discovery and called the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were not able to identify the body at the scene, so a full autopsy will determine the cause of death and the identify of the woman.

At this time, the death is being treated as a homicide.

If you have any information, contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-748-1684.

