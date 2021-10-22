Elko County investigating discovery of woman’s body
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Coal Mine Canyon, north of Elko.
A hunter made the discovery and called the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were not able to identify the body at the scene, so a full autopsy will determine the cause of death and the identify of the woman.
At this time, the death is being treated as a homicide.
If you have any information, contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-748-1684.
