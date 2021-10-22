Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

