Crash investigation closes S. McCarran Boulevard

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in south Reno early Friday morning. It happened around 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of S. McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside Drive.

A white car and black pickup collided, rolling the car. One person in the car was killed. Another person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

Officers are working to determine if alcohol or speed were factors, and if one of the vehicles ran a red light.

S. McCarran was closed from Plumas Street to Talbot Lane while crews worked to clear the scene.

