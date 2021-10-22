Advertisement

Argenta Hall construction expected to be finished by July 2022

Updated residence hall to house 800 UNR students
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Relief to the tune of 800 students come next year.

It’s been more than two years since the Argenta Hall explosion left UNR officials wondering ‘what happened?’

After construction started in January crews have removed the unsafe elements, and made improvements.

“We’ve also redesigned each of the residence hall floors to focus more on community and relationship building and academics,” said Dean Kennedy, Executive Director of Residential Life. “We worked with students to have a floor plan that makes sense.”

Argenta’s upgrades will also include triple rooms, individual bathrooms in those rooms, and renovations to the dining area and connector to Nye Hall. Argenta’s completion means the university will have every residence hall available for use next year.

“We will no longer be master leasing Uncommon and Canyon Flats which are two properties where we’re currently working with the property management companies to house university students,” Kennedy said.

The design team in charge of drafting improvements has been working with safety experts to make sure Argenta is safe and up to code.

Kennedy says he’s only heard positive feedback on the scheduled reopening.

“I’ve been here for about a year-and-a-half and I have yet to hear a student, staff member, or parent explain any concern about having students living in Argenta.”

UNR officials still don’t know what triggered the boiler inside Argenta to blow in the first place, according to Kennedy.

Argenta Hall is expected to reopen in July 2022.

