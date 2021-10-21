Wilber Martinez Guzman pleads guilty to all charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After nearly 3 years, the prosecution of Wilber Martinez Guzman is finally coming to a close. During a status hearing Thursday morning in Washoe County District Court, Guzman pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including four First Degree Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon charges. Guzman has also been charged with a number of related felony crimes in Washoe, Douglas and Carson City including Burglary, Burglary of a Firearm, Burglary While in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, the plea agreement reached will represent a global resolution to all charges in all jurisdictions and a full and complete admission of guilt on the part of the defendant, with further agreement to maximum sentences on all charges and that all charges will run consecutive to one another.

Guzman’s case has dragged on because of defense challenges and continuances, and in September the Nevada Supreme Court ruled two separate trials must be conducted, prompting each jurisdiction to begin moving forward with independent murder prosecutions. That all changed on Thursday with Guzman’s guilty plea.

A representative from one of the victim’s families, along with Washoe District Attorney Chris Hicks and Douglas District Attorney Mark Jackson, are expected to speak at a press conference following the hearing.

Guzman is scheduled to be sentenced on February 28, 2022.

