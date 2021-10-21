Volunteers needed for Carson City NOTS program

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Patrolling Carson city 3 to 4 times a week, Deacon and Founder Craig LaGier made it a mission to give those on the streets warm clothes and a warm place to sleep at night.

“Back in 2016 in Carson city we had 4 homeless individuals die to exposure, in simple terms they froze to and at that time I said that’s not right,” explained LaGier. “I don’t want to see that happen again.”

NOTS Carson city also known as “Night Off the Streets” is a coordinated program between churches in the areas, to provide shelter for a full month each...7 days a weeks including holidays.

“Reno has around 3,000 people on the street. In Carson City, we’re estimating around 300,” added LaGier. “Then you got to start looking at those who live in motel rooms. They’re considered homeless too. It’s not a permanent place to rest your head, so were seeing quite an influx of homeless in Carson City.”

LaGier says volunteers are the backbone of the program, working rotating shifts to serve decaf coffee, water and supervise overnight.

Volunteers work a total of 4 hours. There are 3 shifts per night, with 2 people per shift and a total of 6 volunteers working total.

Volunteers say there’s never a dull moment.

Geigy Stringer and her husband started volunteering back in November 2017, working the 8:30 pm shift.

“Sometimes they fight amongst themselves and if there’s a little disruption then we would need to call the sheriffs office but I never felt scared or alone because the sheriffs office was right there,” said Stringer.

LaGier says while those needing shelter can come inside drunk or high, they can not cause a disruption or else they’ll be asked to leave. If push comes to shove, they’ll be escorted out.

But nonetheless, volunteer Coco Crum calls it a humbling experience.

She first got word of the program through the Methodist church, volunteering the night shift.

“They’re on the streets for a reason, but they don’t give up that human side and that’s what it taught me as my very first time as a volunteer,” explained Crum. “This one guy, he barely had socks and another guest looks though his bag and says here take these and the other guy asks what’re you going to use? Then he pulls out a fresh pair of socks and says so let’s just split. It showed me so much about the humanity and caring for one another.”

With the program getting ready to open to its doors from November 1 to March 31st, help is always needed.

Brian Rasmussen has been volunteering since the program first started.

“If anybody can’t sleep at night, we want to talk to you because that’s a huge help to us,” added Rasmussen. “The hardest shifts to staff are right in the middle of the night and they’re the easiest to do. There’s a lot of characters, we see people with dogs, families. its very rewarding to help.”

If you’d like to volunteer for a shift or would like to learn more about the NOTS program, you can email notscarson@gmail.com or you can call 775-600-2632.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.