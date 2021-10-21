RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that two jetliners had a close call above the Reno Tahoe International Airport.

According to the FAA, the incident happened on September 11, 2021, shortly before Noon. Southwest Airlines Flight 3271 was cleared by air traffic controllers to take off on Runway 16-Left. At the same time, the air traffic controller also cleared Delta Flight 2666 to land on the same runway.

As directed, both aircraft were traveling north to south with the Delta flight decending while the Southwest flight was accelerating for departure.

According to an FAA statement, “The controller maintained radio contact with both pilots and issued instructions to ensure the airplanes remained safely separated. The FAA determined that the closest distance between the two aircraft was 3,500 feet horizontally and 400 feet vertically.”

The Delta jet was directed to abort its landing and circled back around.

A YouTube account, VASAviation, posted the air traffic control radio chatter and a radar mashup of the incident. In the recording, after the air traffic controller cleared the Southwest jet for takeoff, the pilot of the Delta flight could be heard asking, “how is that going to work?” After approximately 13 seconds of silence, the air traffic controller can be heard ordering the Delta pilot to circle around.

KOLO 8 has requested more information from the FAA and we will provide updates as we learn more.

Runway 16L runs north to south at the Reno Tahoe International Airport. (KOLO-TV)

