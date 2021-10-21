Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying suspects who police say robbed Nevada and California stores of more than $2 million in merchandise.

Police said three to four women committed the robberies at Meadowood Mall and Summit Sierra Mall on three days in September and October. Police believe they also committed robberies in Las Vegas and in California.

The suspects bring large, empty shopping bags into stores, threaten employees, then fill the bags with merchandise and leave.

They have used three vehicles in the robberies: a 2013 red Buick, a silver Kia Soul and a black or dark blue boxy sports utility vehicle.

Police said they have identified two of the four and have probable cause to arrest them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

