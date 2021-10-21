Advertisement

Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring

The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at Meadowood Mall and Summit Sierra Mall.(Reno Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying suspects who police say robbed Nevada and California stores of more than $2 million in merchandise.

Police said three to four women committed the robberies at Meadowood Mall and Summit Sierra Mall on three days in September and October. Police believe they also committed robberies in Las Vegas and in California.

The suspects bring large, empty shopping bags into stores, threaten employees, then fill the bags with merchandise and leave.

They have used three vehicles in the robberies: a 2013 red Buick, a silver Kia Soul and a black or dark blue boxy sports utility vehicle.

Police said they have identified two of the four and have probable cause to arrest them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

The Reno Police Department said this 2013 red Buick Verano was used by women suspect of...
The Reno Police Department said this 2013 red Buick Verano was used by women suspect of robbing more than $2 million in property from Nevada and California stores.(Reno Police Department)

