Reno bar participating in its first Zombie Crawl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Zombie Crawl is returning to downtown Reno with some new bars joining the fun. Forest St. Station on California Avenue is one of those bars. The bar opened up in July and wasn’t around during for the crawls before the pandemic.

“It’s been a year of people being inside and no big crawls going on so we’re excited to be part of it,” said Bryson Patula, a bartender at Forest St. Station. To see people out having fun, celebrating Halloween, having some drinks, and stopping in and just getting to go to a bunch of different bars around town. It’s pretty neat.

Like many bars participating, Forest St. Station will have Halloween decorations up and special drinks available.

“We’re going to be doing a Dirty Shirley,” said Patula. “Nice and red so, you know, the color of blood for Halloween and everything like that. We’re gonna have a bunch of our craft cocktails that we serve up here and we have two amazing bartenders working, so it’s gonna be great.”

This may be the bar’s first crawl, but chances are it’s just the beginning. They already plan on being a part of the Santa Crawl in December. as for the Zombie Crawl, it starts at 8 P.M. on Saturday, October 23.

