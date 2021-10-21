Advertisement

Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID

By CNN
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (CNN) - It’s a possible end to the search for Brian Laundrie.

The FBI said human remains were found in a nature reserve Wednesday, along with some of his personal items, 37 days after Brian Laundrie was reportedly last seen.

A source close to the investigation said it may take some time to officially identify the remains, based on their condition.

But as they wait for official identification, questions linger about his possible involvement in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

“The probability is strong that it is Brian’s remains,” said Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family.

“These items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater,” said Michael McPherson, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Tampa field office.

The grim discovery was made on the day Brian Laundrie’s parents were assisting in the search for their son.

According to the family’s attorney, Brian Laundrie’s father also stumbled upon some of his son’s personal items.

“At some point, Chris (Laundrie) locates what’s called a dry bag. The dry bag is a light bag laying in the woods, I’ll say 20 feet or so off the trail. At that time, law enforcement officers showed him a picture on the phone of a backpack that law enforcement had located also nearby and also some distance off the trail,” Bertolino said.

Brian Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the death of Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming Sept. 19. He refused to talk to law enforcement when Petito’s parents reported her missing; then days later, he also disappeared.

His parents gave investigators tips on where Brian Laundrie liked to hike and camp in the extensive Carlton Reserve but have otherwise been silent, on the advice of their attorney.

“Now’s not the right time to talk about, you know, the situation with Gabby. Right now, we’re going to wait for the forensic results to come in, and we may revisit this in the future,” Bertolino said.

