Protecting against identity theft

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “It is really quite shameful,” said Dr. Cindy Lamerson back in July of 2020.

Her comments came when Dr. Lamerson was notified her unemployment claim was being processed. The problem was she never applied for unemployment. And as it turned out she would be one of hundreds of thousands of Nevadans who was part of major identity theft scandal that hit our state at the height of COVID.

It’s a good example of how identity thieves work.

“Scammers are really in it for 2 things, your information or your money,” says Tim Johnston with the Better Business Bureau. Johnston says identity can be stolen in a variety of ways.

As in the unemployment scheme, thieves can hack into systems which contain vital information.

Some people can unknowingly give that information by just answering a questionnaire on-line. Surveys may ask what a pet’s first name, or what was a high school’s mascot. Those are similar to account security questions.

Either way, there are some early signs to look for which will tell you your identity has been compromised.

“Scammers really like to test the credit cards you have by putting on really small charges like one or two dollars,” says Johnston. “Something you may not notice. Maybe your threshold is below ten dollars, anything less than that you don’t tell anybody,” he says.

Other signs include: Not receiving regular bills in the mail. Being denied a loan or credit. Receiving a bill for a credit card which was not applied for. Medical coverage denied.

Take a look,” says Johnston. “Did you go to that doctor? Did you have that procedure done? Is that physical therapy taking place? And then again that could be a telltale sign that identity theft has taken place,” he says. Johnston says look for “http” addresses that end in “s” and have a lock next to it. That helps ensure the site is legitimate.

Keep an eye on your monthly bank statements. Check credit scores for major swings up or down. And keep an eye on a child’s credit score no matter how young they are.

Johnston says those who want to commit identity theft are looking for the path of least resistance. Take one or two steps he says, that may make it harder for them to commit the crime, and they may move on.

