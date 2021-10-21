Advertisement

Pioneer Center launches ticket lottery for Hamilton

(Hamilton: The Musical)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you haven’t bought tickets yet for Hamilton at the Pioneer Center, there’s still time, and you could get them at a steep discount. Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Pioneer Center announced that they will be hosting a digital lottery for tickets.

Forty tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 22 and will close at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28 for tickets to the first week of performances, November 3 – 7. Another digital lottery will open at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 29 and will close at 12:00 p.m. the following Thursday, November 4 for the second and final week of performances November 9 – 14.

Each person can buy a maximum of 2 tickets when they enter, and the lottery is limited to one entry per person.

To enter, you’ll need to download the Hamilton app, which you can find here.

