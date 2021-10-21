Pioneer Center launches ticket lottery for Hamilton

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you haven’t bought tickets yet for Hamilton at the Pioneer Center, there’s still time, and you could get them at a steep discount. Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Pioneer Center announced that they will be hosting a digital lottery for tickets.

Forty tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 22 and will close at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28 for tickets to the first week of performances, November 3 – 7. Another digital lottery will open at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 29 and will close at 12:00 p.m. the following Thursday, November 4 for the second and final week of performances November 9 – 14.

Each person can buy a maximum of 2 tickets when they enter, and the lottery is limited to one entry per person.

To enter, you’ll need to download the Hamilton app, which you can find here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.