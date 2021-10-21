Haunted house to benefit youth football in Fallon

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Open only on Friday and Saturday evenings, you still have time to experience a frightful night at the Stillwater haunted house in Fallon.

For only a 5 dollar minimum cash donation, Every turn of the corner holds a guaranteed scare, with all proceeds benefiting youth football.

Coach Donald Kidd Sr. is the president of Pop Warner Football.

“It was posed to me would you like to do a haunted house, would you like the team or would you like the organization to participate and of course the answer was yes,” said Kidd Sr.

Coach Donald Kidd SR says the donations are a big help in giving the team a chance to play this year.

“As you know because of Covid we had a really tough time this season. its nationwide. We had shortages from everything from equipment, socks, water has been an issue stocking up on that,” added Kidd Sr. “Its been an uphill battle, we had a lot of hurdles and financing is always one of them. but Id like to thank the families and the city.”

The haunted house is located at 945 E. Stillwater ave in Fallon.

It’s five dollars, cash only to enter.

Open only on Fridays and Saturdays this October.

