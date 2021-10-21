Advertisement

Enrolling into Medicare for the first-time

First-time enrollment for people turning 65
First-time enrollment for people turning 65(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Open enrollment is underway, there are a few things first-time enrollees need to know. Navigating the Medicare system to select healthcare coverage can be a challenge.

People who are turning 65 should figure out the basics. Compare the coverage plans with the insurance you have now. Seniors should find out what exactly their coverage plans are and ask what their healthcare needs are.

It is also important to review Part D of Medicare- do you need prescription drug coverage? Medicare can be costly, enrollees should see if they are eligible for programs that help lower Medicare costs.

Hometown Health is hosting an “ABC’s of Medicare Seminar” for enrollees for the next three months- both virtually and in person.

To register for the seminar, click here.

Additional Medicare resources can be found here.

