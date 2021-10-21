Advertisement

Donations clear way for renaming of Vegas airport after Harry Reid

Sen. Harry Reid, D-NV (Source: Senate.gov)
By Associated Press
Oct. 20, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say enough money has been raised through donations to start work to rename Las Vegas’ main airport after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

The Clark County Commission earlier this year approved the renaming of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport but with the stipulation that no taxpayer money be used.

Officials said Monday that donations for the renaming have passed the $4.2 million threshold needed to carry out the first phase, which largely consists of signage outside the airport and approaching it.

However, no actual timetable was announced for the start of work. Officials plan to meet with various government agencies to firm up plans.

