RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Unsettled weather will continue, with occasional wind and clouds. A few showers are possible each day, especially Friday into early Saturday. An atmospheric river-driven series of storms will push onshore Saturday night through Tuesday. If this trend holds, it would mean a lot of moisture for our region and sloppy travel. Stay tuned! -Jeff