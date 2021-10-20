Tips to tackle seasonal depression

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the seasons change, some people may be feeling more sad than usual, or even less motivated. This could be a symptom of Seasonal Depression, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. It affects 5% of adults and usually lasts about 40% of the year.

Some steps you can take to get through seasonal depression include spending time outside and on your hobbies. Preparing for Summer and traveling can also help.

“Traveling can be important and can be helpful,” said Dr. Matthew Boland, a Clinical Psychologist in Reno. “If you have the resources to travel and you’re able to go places, that can kind of get you out of your typical routine and can enhance things like creativity and ways you might approach other problems that you’re having in your life.”

Vitamins and lights that simulate natural lights can also help.

“Another thing that sometimes people will do is get lamps and lights that are made for getting that extra natural or seemingly natural sunlight,” said Dr. Boland. “There is actually evidence that that works, sort of putting yourself under those lamps or having certain sort of types of lights in your house that sort of mimic natural light or sunlight.”

You can learn more about mental health on Dr. Boland’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.