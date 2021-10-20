Advertisement

Storms head for fire-ravaged California amid drought

In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A cold front passing through drought-stricken California brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers and drizzle elsewhere, the National Weather Service said Monday. The Sierra snowfall was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes, the weather service said. (Caltrans via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Showers are drifting across the drought-stricken and fire-scarred landscape of Northern California, trailed by a series of progressively stronger storms that forecasters say will bring significant rain and snow into early next week.

The shift to a wet weather pattern comes amid historic dryness that led Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand an emergency drought declaration to the entire state late Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said there is high confidence in the forecast for the arrival Sunday of an atmospheric river - a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean.

