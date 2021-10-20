“Spidr Tech” enhances communication between SPD and the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is launching a new feature to the community. “Spidr Tech” is a messaging system that will allow for 911 callers in the Sparks area to receive a more improved response.

When a person calls the SPD, the Spidr software willow their call and then send a message to the caller to let them know when officers will arrive. The program also allows callers to take a survey of the officer’s service. The goal is to improve the quality and service Sparks police provide to the community.

Officer Damon O’Connell, Public Information Officer of the Sparks Police Department mentioned what this new technology will do,

“Here at the Sparks Police Department, we want to be transparent, we want to make sure we are providing the best services for our community in the city of Sparks. And this allows us to do that, this allows us to have communication with our reporting people,” Officer O’Connell said.

Deputy Chief Edmonson also stated,

“We also feel that survey feedback is critical to our success as a police department by aiding us to receive a more immediate and accurate reflection of our service,” Deputy Chief Edmonson said.

For more information on Spidr Tech and enchanting communication better use enforcement and the community, click here.

