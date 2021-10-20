Sparks man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man was in stable condition Wednesday after being shot Tuesday night by his roommate, the Sparks Police Department reported.

Samuel Espinoza, 35, was booked into the Washoe County jail on felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon and being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and on a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.

Police said the shooting happened about 9:33 p.m. in the 400 block of 12th Street.

One roommate told police he saw Espinoza shoot another roommate and the first roommate took the wounded roommate to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Espinoza had left the area when police arrived. Police found him a short time later at the Motel 6 on Victorian Avenue in Sparks. There was a short standoff in the parking lot and then police took Espinoza into custody, police said.

The victim underwent emergency surgery for life-threatening wounds.

