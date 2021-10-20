Advertisement

South Reno apartment fire under investigation

RFD investigates an apartment fire at The Village at Iron Blossom.
RFD investigates an apartment fire at The Village at Iron Blossom.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:28 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that started inside an apartment in south Reno Tuesday night. It happened at The Village at Iron Blossom on Patriot Boulevard around 8 p.m.

According to the Reno Fire Department, the flames started on a stove in the kitchen, but the apartment was reportedly vacant. No one was hurt and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to other apartments.

A group of residents did have to be evacuated briefly while crews put the fire out.

