Snow tire shortage expected as winter approaches

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you know you’re going to be in the market for snow tires, now may be the best time to purchase them. Local tire shops are bracing for a winter tire shortage.

“There’s definitely going to be some issues getting tires,” says Ron Klonicke, Owner of Reno Tire Pros. “Not only with supply chain issues that are throughout the country, but also the manufacturers. When they shut down for COVID, to restart up their plants, that takes time. So they’re still trying to catch up with the most popular sizes and models of tires.”

He says as far as winter tires go, what’s available now is all that is going to be available. He doesn’t want to run out, so he’s stocked up his business. Right now, they have more snow tires in their building than ever before.

“We’ve actually stocked up about three times as much as we normally do in our inventory, so we have the proper amount of tires to serve everybody that needs us,” says Klonicke.

Other tire shops around town tell KOLO 8 News Now they’re already having issues getting snow tires. In fact, one local shop said it needed to get more tires brought in from its California stores. And it doesn’t anticipate this problem easing as we get closer to winter.

Once the snow hits the valley, tire shops are bracing for a surge in demand. But by then, it won’t just be tougher to find snow tires around town, but time slots to get them installed.

“As soon as the big snow hits the valley here, it’s gonna be pretty much all hands on deck. Everybody wants them,” says Klonicke. “Also, everybody does wait till the last minute, so the people who are getting in now, they have the best opportunities and most openings for appointments.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.